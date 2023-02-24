                               What do you do if you’re sleepless in Danville?

Because that was a question I had to answer last night, I sat at my computer and searched for something interesting. Minutes later, I found a topic I’d never heard nor read about: SERPO. SERPO was revealed to Len Kasten by an informant who Len never saw and whose name he never knew.

To my amazement, Kasten said that the informant told about aliens who had lived in the United States. In addition, he was told about twelve American astronauts who actually traveled to a planet ‘near’ us, Zeta Reticuli.

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Secret-Journey-to-Planet-Serpo/Len-Kasten/9781591431466

In November 2005, former and current members of the Defense Intelligence Agency–directed by Kennedy to organize the Serpo exchange program–came forward to reveal the operation, including details from the 3,000-page debriefing of the 7 members of the Serpo team who returned after 13 years on the planet.

Although I might have doubted what I was hearing, much of it dovetailed with reports that Bob Lazar had made when he worked with America’s numerous ‘captured’ spacecrafts in Area 51.

Regarding Lazar’s findings, I learned a great deal from him. But, more importantly, he provided insights into the flying saucer with which I’d had a very close encounter. (The book that I wrote about it was purchased by the UFO Museum in Roswell, N.M.)

Stirred by this interesting new information, I decided I’d do something I hadn’t done in decades. I contacted the one radio program, Coast to Coast with George Noory, that I knew would be going strong at 3:00 a.m.

https://www.audacy.com/971talk/hosts/coast-to-coast-with-george-noory

To my surprise, after letting my phone ring for five minutes, someone answered. “Who are you?” a gruff voice asked. Other questions followed. “What is your date of birth?” was the last. Then I was put on hold.

For fifteen minutes, I rested my phone on my desk. Occasionally, I would hear a female psychic explain how she used her powers to help people communicate with relatives who had passed. She also discussed the help she gave to people who were dealing with difficult personal issues. Since I’d known psychics who had done the same things, her answers were familiar to me.

What I didn’t know was that, after being on hold for a quarter of an hour, the gruff voice returned and told me I was about to be ‘on’ with the psychic. Almost immediately, I was introduced as “Barry, from Virginia,” and I was asked to tell the psychic why I had called for her help.

“Decades ago,” I began, “I was on this Noory show to talk about our very close encounter with a flying saucer. It was so close that we were able to see its power supply,” I said. Briefly, I paused. “Ever since then, I’ve wondered why I was the one who was allowed to see the craft.” (I was the first to see it coming. When it ‘landed’ minutes later, about 200 feet away at a height of 80’, I called the other three men to join me on the exterior balcony to see it.)

Although I thought she’d be surprised by my question, she didn’t hesitate to tell me that I shouldn’t be concerned because the craft had sensed I was extremely open-minded and accepting. For a minute more, her remarks assured me I had nothing to fear, that I was chosen because I was capable of such trust.

Without saying goodbye, Noory announced the next listener, someone from the West Coast. Although I’d been ‘clicked off’, I listened as that person received feel-good advice similar to mine for the next two minutes. By that time, I noticed it was almost 4:30 a.m.

And my eyes were beginning to close…