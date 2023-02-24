New Evidence in the RFK Assassination With Carmine Savastano – Mike Swanson

Mike Swanson is the found and editor of WallStreetWindow.com. He has a Masters Degree in History from the University of Virginia, but went into the world of finance, instead of academia. From 2003 to 2006 he co-managed a hedge fund. He is also the author of several books, including works on the history of Danville, Virginia, the Cold War, the Vietnam War, and stock trading strategies, all of which are available at Amazon.com.