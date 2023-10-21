Israel/Palestine, U.S. Foreign Policy Failures, and Gaza w/ Prof. Stephen M. Walt – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Stephen M. Walt, Robert and Renée Belfer professor of international relations at Harvard University, joins Parallax Views to discuss the Israel-Hamas War, U.S. foreign policy failures in regards to Israel/Palestine, and his latest Foreign Policy column “Israel Could Win This Gaza Battle and Lose the War”. We also discuss the two-state solution vs. one-state reality (see: Ian S. Lustick’s Paradigm Lost: From Two-State Solution to One-State Reality), misconceptions about Walt’s book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy (co-authored with John J. Mearsheimer), “kicking the can down the road” on the Israel/Palestine Question and its consequences, what the late international relations scholar (and one of Walt’s mentors) Kenneth Waltz’s would make of currents events involving Israel/Palestine, the Hamas attack of October 7th, Benjamin Netanyahu, the grievances of Palestinians and the reasons for their desire for a Palestinian state, and much, much more!