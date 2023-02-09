GOOG Stock Dumps 8% As AI Reveal Fails To Inspire Buyers, While Three Stocks With Dividends Rally – Mike Swanson

On Wednesday, the stock market fell in the morning, with the DOW falling over 100 points, as Google held an AI event reveal, which only brought sharp selling into the stock. Consider AI the next Metaverse – a concept designed to try to distract people from the fact that earnings are shrinking for these big tech giants. Meanwhile, the stocks that are going up are ones for companies that have stable revenue and dividends. That is what is working in 2023, not hype. I talk about four stocks I own in this video that are outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

-Mike