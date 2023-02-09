Are you ready for when opportunity knocks? Sprott PM Projections – Chris Vermeulen

Sign up for my free trading newsletter, and don’t miss the next opportunity!

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about current opportunities and where the market may go next through the lens of technical analysis. By focussing on the price charts only, all additional news-based noise falls away, and a clearer picture emerges about where an opportunity to invest exists.

Keeping in mind the different timelines Chris & Craig discuss, their chat takes a deep look at the following topics:

As stocks strengthen, will precious metals and miners continue to fall?

Managing risk and positions so that winners don’t turn into losers.

Where the US Dollar may be going next.

What drives the price of gold and gold miners up or down?

