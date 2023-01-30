Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program Begins In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County Soil and Water Conservation District receives grant funding to improve waterways.

Wentworth, NC (January 27, 2023) – Rockingham County Soil and Water Conservation District has received a $500,000 grant to reduce vegetative debris in waterways across the county. This funding will enable crews to clear flood prone areas allowing water to flow more freely reducing the risk to life and property.



The North Carolina General Assembly budgeted money allowing counties and manipulates to apply for funding to help mitigate flooding. These funds are intended to support projects that will restore and protect drainage infrastructure and prevent future flooding along with restoring stream flow.



During the Winter of 2022, the County Soil and Water District applied for this grant after surveying and speaking with landowners about flood prone areas. Rockingham County was awarded with half a million dollars to clear debris from waterways that cause flooding. The Soil and Water department has identified six areas throughout the county that will benefit from this grant funding.



Towards the end of January and beginning of February, contractors will begin clearing the vegetative debris in the Ruffin community. Soil and Water Conservationist Jason Byrd said these contractors will be clearing debris though the summer months of 2023.



“We’re really just trying to let the public know what we are doing and why we are doing this,” Byrd said. “it’s to invest and improve the quality of life across the county.”



The Soil and Water District’s office can be reached Monday through Friday at 336-342-8260. More information on this project can be found on the County’s YouTube Channel.

