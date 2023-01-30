Guildford County Public Health Division Names Amanda Clark as Their First Drug and Injury Prevention Manager

The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) has named Amanda Clark as the very first Drug and Injury Prevention Manager (DIPM). In her new role, Clark will facilitate the development and implementation of the County’s opioid recovery strategies to reduce community prevalence in opioid-related injury and death.

Amanda is deeply connected to her work around building sustainable community programs to combat negative health and substance use outcomes. She has spent her career working in rural and urban communities leading community coalitions and developing substance use and mental health education programs.

Clark said, “In 2021 alone, more than 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States. While there will never be enough funding to undo every harm done to our community by the decades of substance use and overdose crisis; with the right knowledge, careful planning, and collaboration we can make the most of these funds.”

Amanda’s wide scope of the history and current trends around opioid misuse and overdose deaths is critical to her new role as the county’s DIPM. Over the past ten years, Guilford County has seen a 200% increase in overdose deaths, with opioids accounting for 80%.

Clark continued, “There are immediate needs to be met, as well as creating and strengthening supports to provide long-term solutions.”

Amanda’s appointment as DIPM is another step towards the planning and implementation of the county’s Opioid Action Recovery Project – driven by North Carolina Opioid Settlement funds. For more information and updates about the recovery project, visit the County’s Opioid Settlement webpage.

Some of Clark’s previous roles include Health Education Specialist in Surry County, Substance Use Health Educator in Forsyth County, and Rural Outreach Program Coordinator in Guilford County. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Amanda is a dog mom of two and enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, please seek help by visiting the link for the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center or calling (336) 890-2700. Individuals can also dial 988 to connect with the National Suicide and Crisis lifeline.

Guilford County also offers free naloxone kits (overdose reversal kits) and instructions/training on its use. Citizens can pick up a free kit at the following locations:

Guilford County Division of Public Health Pharmacy

501 East Green Drive

High Point, NC 27260

336-641-7620

GCSTOP/Caring Services

2638 Willard Dairy Rd

Unit #102

High Point, NC 27265

Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine

606 N. Elm

High Point, NC 27262

336-840-9621

Guilford County Division of Public Health Pharmacy

1100 East Wendover Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27405

336-641-3388

Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine

1002 S. Eugene Street Greensboro, NC 27406

336-279-4259

