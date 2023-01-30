House Fire with fatality at 512 Lewis Street in Danville, Virginia

This morning, January 30th, 2023, at approximately 03:50 the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 512 Lewis Street. Engines 1, 2, 3, 7, Ladder 1, Battalion 1, and Hazmat 2 responded to the incident. Engine three was the first fire department unit on scene and upon their arrival, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. Engine three gave “working fire” orders via radio. Engine three was informed of trapped victims in the house. They immediately went to “rescue mode” and made entry into the home to retrieve the occupants. They went through the fire room to get the woman trapped inside of her bedroom. Once they found her, they brought her outside and began CPR. The Danville Life Saving Crew (DLSC) assumed patient care and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The other occupant escaped the burning home and refused treatment by fire personnel and the DLSC. The house was searched twice for any other victims, none were found. The fire was then extinguished and an extensive investigation has been started by the Danville Fire Marshal’s office. Any further questions can be directed to the Fire Marshal’s office.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department, and the Danville Utilities Department were on scene to assist during the incident. The DLSC provided care to the patient and also provided rehabilitation to fire department personnel. The Utilities ensured there were no other hazards associated with their services.

– Battalion Chief William C. Smotherman

