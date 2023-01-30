River District streetscape phase to begin on Wilson Street in Danville, Virginia

The next phase of streetscape improvements in the River District will begin this week, with improvements being made on Wilson Street between Bridge and Craghead streets. This block is closed in preparation for the following activity:

Expansion of the storm drainage system.

Sidewalk improvements.

Installation of angle parking on Wilson Street.

Added landscaping.

The block will be closed for several months. The project will then move to the block between Craghead and Lynn streets.

Major Construction Company is the prime contractor for this project, which should be completed by mid-summer. A temporary walkway to access Craghead Street directly from the front of Acrees Parking Garage has been completed.

Previous streetscape projects have resulted in improvements in the 300, 400, 500 and 600 blocks of Main Street, the 100 and 200 blocks of North Union Street, and along Craghead Street, as well as construction of the Main Street Plaza.

