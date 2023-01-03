Alonzo Jones and Dr. Miller To Continue As Mayor And Vice-Mayor For Danville, Virginia After Council Members Vote For Continuity

Councilman Alonzo Jones will continue as the mayor and Councilman Dr. Gary Miller will continue as the vice mayor following votes by the City Council today. They will perform the duties of the mayor and vice mayor for the next two years.

Jones has been a Council member for 12 years and has been the mayor since July 2018. He served as the vice mayor from 2016 to 2018.

“We have a great city,” Jones said following today’s vote. “There are some challenges that we have in our city. … [However] This is going to be one of the most exciting years that the city of Danville, I believe, has ever seen.”

Miller has held a seat on the Council since March 2008 when appointed to fill a vacancy due to a resignation. He won election in 2010 and re-election in 2014, 2018, and 2022. He has served as vice mayor since July 2018. He also served as vice mayor from 2012 to 2016.

“I agree with the mayor,” Miller said. “This is going to be a banner year. We have some big things coming this year. So, we are looking forward to this year. … We are going to make things happen.”

Their selection as the mayor and vice mayor took place during an organizational meeting on Tuesday. An organizational meeting is now required in January every two years for the public swearing-in of winners of the City Council election held in November, selection of a mayor and vice mayor, and issuance of seat assignments for each Council meeting.

The positions of mayor and vice mayor are decided by sitting City Council members to serve two-year terms. Both Jones and Miller were chosen today by unanimous votes.

City Council is the governing body of the City of Danville. It is composed of nine people elected at large for four-year staggered terms.

In November, Jones, Miller, James Buckner, and Bryant Hood won re-election. They took their oaths of office today and will serve as Council members until Dec. 31, 2026.

The other members of the Council are L.G. (Larry) Campbell, Barry Mayo, Sherman Saunders, Lee Vogler and Madison Whittle. Their terms expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

Following the election of mayor and vice mayor, seating positions for every council member except the mayor was determined Tuesday by a random drawing. Council members must maintain the positions drawn for each meeting until the next inaugural meeting in two years.

