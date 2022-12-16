Lane closures slated for Audubon Drive in Danville, Virginia

Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be closed to through traffic on Monday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. allow for installation of new water and gas mains.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Apollo Drive. Northbound traffic from Riverside Drive will be able to access local businesses off Audubon Drive, but will not be able to go beyond those points.

The project is expected to take one day to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

