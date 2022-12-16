EMT Academy Graduates Inaugural Class In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Rockingham County’s partnership with Rockingham Community College graduates their first EMT Academy with 100% pass rate.

Wentworth, NC (December 16, 2022) – Rockingham County Government’s partnership with Rockingham Community College graduated the inaugural EMT Academy with a 100 percent pass rate. All eight trainees passed both the RCC final and North Carolina State board exam and are now credentialed to serve as an EMT-Basic.



The eight, now EMT-Basics, began this journey in the fall of 2022 with an extensive application process. First, applying with Rockingham County Government then enrolling at Rockingham Community College which included placement testing and physical fitness testing. These county employees held the title of ‘Trainee’ while participating in the seven-week course taught by RCC instructors and county training employees.



“I am impressed not only by these eight people but by our instructors.” Director of Emergency Services, Rodney Cates said. “We’ve got an excellent team here and this inaugural class goes to show the talent that is in Rockingham County.”



These new EMT-Basics will work as County employees as they prepare for the next phase of their education, which is set for the spring of 2023. Phase two of the EMT Academy will take these eight individuals and expand training while still remaining a county employee. The EMT-Advance credential will enhance the trainee ability to provide life-saving measures.



With the planning of Phase-Two underway, discussions of the next EMT Academy is also being tossed around. “The need is still great here and statewide. I am hopeful to get a new round of trainees in the classroom soon.” Cates stated when asked about the future of the academy.



“I am very pleased with our graduates and training staff for this great accomplishment.” County Manager Lance Metzler said when speaking of the 100 percent pass rate. “We have great employees in our Emergency Services Department and this speaks volumes. I have full confidence the next group will be just as successful.”



Rockingham County will be updating the county website and social media pages with information regarding the next EMT Academy. All job postings within the county can be found online as well.

SOURCE