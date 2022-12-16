City Of Danville Welcomes River District Golf & Social

Danville City officials joined other area leaders and citizens Friday afternoon in welcoming River District Golf & Social to the growing list of new businesses to the River District.

River District Golf & Social features five climate-controlled hitting bays to practice golf in a virtually simulated environment. This high-tech system allows individuals to practice golf indoors anytime in a converted controlled premises without any restrictions due to time, place, or weather.

Located at 680 Lynn St., River District Golf & Social combines golf and entertainment by providing a first-class golf experience with an outstanding food and beverage menu in an attractive sports bar setting.

“We have made socializing a sport through a blend of technology and entertainment,” said Richard Barrick, who co-owns the business with Jon Walker. “No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe that every great time starts with golf, is fueled by food and drinks, moved by music, and all made possible through community. We are proud to call the River District our home.”

“Richard and Jon have taken a section of this old tobacco warehouse building and brought it back to life with new furniture and new features. River District Golf & Social adds another destination draw to the River District,” said Mayor Alonzo Jones. “On behalf of City Council, City staff, and all citizens of Danville, I congratulate you on the opening of Danville’s newest entertainment venue.”

River District Golf & Social serves lunch and dinner seven days a week. Book your golf reservations and events on their website at riverdistrictgolf.com.

