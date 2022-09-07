The 60/40 Stocks & Bonds Portfolio Is No Longer Working (Strategy Ruined By Systemic Inflation) – Mike Swanson

Investors since 1980 have had a great run, until recently, with the 60/40 stocks and bonds investment portfolio strategy, but that strategy has turned into a disaster this year for the first time since the 1970’s. There are big reasons to believe that this is not just a one off year for the strategy, but that systemic issues will make it a loser strategy for the years to come. We are now in a bond and stocks bear market at the same time this year. Morgan Stanley put out a post titled Rethinking The 60/40 Portfolio giving an overview of the problems and a few alternatives to the strategy you can find here.

Every single trading day I send out an email alert before the opening bell with the top financial stories you need to know and links to my commentary. You get it for free here.

-Mike