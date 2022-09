Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which suggest that the bear market is still in full force, and lower prices will follow. She also examines the overall technical picture for ther U.S. Dollar (UUP), Gold (GLD), and the “Diamond Of The Week” the inverse Dow ETF (DOG).