Pittsylvania County Planning Commission Approves Zoning Change For RV Park Development By 5-3 Vote

Last night, the Pittsylvania County Planning Commission voted 5-3 to approve a zoning change from residential R1 to agriculture A1 for a close to 100 acre parcel right off highway 58 and near Vandola Church road. Businessman Joe Cubas asked for the change on behalf of his company. The county would still need to approve a permit for an RV park to be built and operated on the property for his plans to begin. Over a dozen residents near the property came to the zoning meeting and spoke against the zoning change. Cubas gave a detailed presentation to try to address their concerns and explain his business plans at the meeting. You can see his presentation and the speakers that followed in the below video around the 10 minute mark.

One of the commission members remarked, before her vote, that the property is likely to be eventually developed due to the growth in Danville. She speculated that it is likely either to become an RV park or a housing development, which would actually hold more people and generate more noise than the RV park would.