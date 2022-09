One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale...

One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.

Every single morning I sent out a free email digest of the top stories of the day impacting Southside Virginia.

To get it just go to this link here.

-Mike