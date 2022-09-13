Scott Hutcherson Named Deputy Director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

An experienced Public Safety professional who has worked with the Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal’s Office for the last few years and has extensive volunteer experience, Scott Hutcherson was named Deputy Director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety effective on September 1, 2022.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to help lead Pittsylvania County Public Safety as the Deputy Director,” said Scott Hutcherson. “I am ready to contribute to this department’s continued growth and improvement. Above all else, my goal is to ensure that our team continues providing essential services to Pittsylvania County residents and businesses in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

As the Deputy Director of Public Safety, Hutcherson will work closely with the volunteer fire and rescue agencies across the County, providing both operational and administrative assistance and helping with recruitment and retention strategies. Generally, Hutcherson will serve as the number two for Public Safety, coordinating with other departments and external agencies while also assisting with a variety of programs and operations.

Hutcherson has significant experience working in all components of public safety. A state certified EMT Intermediate with 36 years of volunteer experience between Renan and Hurt Volunteer Fire Departments, including 15 years as Chief of Renan, Hutcherson is well-versed in the operations of volunteer fire and rescue and has a variety of certifications. Hutcherson worked for seven years with the Lynchburg Fire Department before joining Pittsylvania County Public Safety in 2020.

“Scott Hutcherson is a proven public safety professional that has repeatedly risen to the occasion and demonstrated leadership and dedication during his time working with our office,” said Chris Key, Public Safety Director. “I am extremely confident that Scott will help effectively manage Pittsylvania County Public Safety and provide quality services to our residents moving forward.”

This is the third in a string of promotions: former Public Safety Director Chris Slemp became the County’s Director of Operations earlier this year, leading former Public Safety Deputy Director Chris Key to be promoted to Public Safety Director. Now Hutcherson is moving up from Assistant Fire Marshal to Deputy Public Safety Director.

The Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department is responsible for coordinating emergency management and public safety services for the more than 61,000 citizens that live in Pittsylvania County, Virginia’s largest locality. The department oversees the County’s 911 Dispatch Center, Animal Control, Emergency Management, and Fire and Rescue Operations. The department is also responsible for the County’s Public Safety radio system and maintains a citizen notification system.

