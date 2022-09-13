Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival Saturday To Be Held In Greensboro On October 1, 2022

The Gate City Wine & Whiskey Festival will be held on Saturday, October 1st at The First National Bank Field from 1pm-6pm. Each guest who attends receives a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy all you care to taste Wine & Whiskey as you stroll from table to table. A variety of food selections will be available to pair with tastings. Listen to live music throughout the day by the Grandstand while browsing the local vendor market and even a cigar area. All guests must be 21+.

For tickets and more information go to this website event page here.

Benefiting: Greensboro Jaycees

Sponsored by: Greensboro DRA, Downtown Greensboro Inc, Perdomo Designs

If you’re a Winery or Vendor and want to participate in this event you should contact the event managers by September 27th.

TICKET OPTION #1 – $60 VIP Ticket

• One-hour early entrance at 12:00 PM

• $8 food voucher

• Access to party decks and separate bathrooms

TICKET OPTION #2 – $35 General Admission Ticket