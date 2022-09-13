Here Are The Stocks And Sectors Leading And Lagging On This Recent Stock Market Bounce – Mike Swanson

Here Are The Stocks And Sectors Leading And Lagging On This Recent...

Monday was the fourth day that the stock market has rallied after the S&P 500 rallied up to its 200-day moving average in August and peaked out and began to drop again. In this video we take a look at the stocks and sectors that have performed the best on this recent four day market move and the worst. Are there any constructive individual chart patterns making for stocks to buy with good entry points? What should be avoided for now?

Every single morning I put out a free email news digest of my market commentary and top items of the day.

To subscribe go here.

-Mike