China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Past, Present and Future – Source – VOA

For about two decades, China has been funding development projects across the globe. An uptick in spending happened in 2013, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposing the creation of what China called the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, a land and sea initiative. This concept has evolved over the last 10 years into what is now known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Observers say China’s strategy to globalize may be entering a new phase. Contributors: Ahadian Utama, Indra Yoga, Nestor Aguilera.