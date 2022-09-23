General Ed Lansdale’s Big Secret Power Play To Control Covert Operations – Mike Swanson

In this segment of The Past American Century, I talked about the famous Brig. General Ed Lansdale.

He was the Y character in the movie JFK.

And infamous for activities in Vietnam and for Operation Mongoose.

Max Boot wrote a new book about him,

In this video I talk about a secret Ed Lansdale power play that has not been talked about – not even by Max Boot.

My source in this video is this book:

The Secret War Against Hanoi: The Untold Story of Spies, Saboteurs, and Covert Warriors in North Vietnam

This video is from the archives of the Past American Century, a podcast I did a few years ago. This segment was originally published on November 11, 2018. I am now slowly moving past segments of the show to this Youtube channel to centralize all of my videos on to one channel.

-Mike