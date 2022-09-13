Supervisor Jessie Barksdale Resigns Banister District Seat In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

Banister District Supervisor Jessie Barksdale has resigned from the Board of Supervisors for personal reasons, effective immediately. Barksdale submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday morning.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve the citizens of my district and the County,” Barksdale wrote in his resignation letter. “I wish the Board of Supervisors, County Staff, and all County citizens the best in all their future endeavors.”

Barksdale, who was the Vice-Chairman of the Board, was elected to serve through 2025. The Board of Supervisors will discuss and consider next steps for filling the seat at its upcoming Business Meeting on September 20.

Barksdale had previously completed two terms on the Board between 2010 and 2017 and has served the community and County in a variety of other capacities.

“I want to personally thank Mr. Barksdale for the time that he spent serving the residents of Pittsylvania County and wish him the best moving forward,” said Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday.

