Danville Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at 131 Kirkwood Dr.

The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a reported structure in a residence located at 131 Kirkwood Dr. at about two o’clock in the afternoon. The first arriving engine reported light smoke coming from the home, fire crews entered the house and quickly extinguished the fire which was located in the kitchen. The fire was caused from cooking food on a stovetop while not being attended, which is the number one cause of fires in homes in the U.S. Their were no injuries but the kitchen sustained moderate damage and the home is uninhabitable until repairs are made. Three Engines, a Ladder truck, a Safety vehicle, and multiple support vehicles responded and remained on scene for approximately one hour.

Captain Dave Gunnell

SOURCE