Two Stock Market Trades That Worked In August (And Why They Worked) – Mike Swanson

In this video I talked about two stock market trades that I did in August and talked about in Youtube videos as I did them. One was a bet against TSLA stock via the TSLS short ETF, which is designed to go up when TSLA goes down. In August I did a video showing that the 20-day Bollinger Bands indicator was signalling that a big move was coming in the stock. Now what is the indicator showing?

I also talked about a trade on the TBT ETF at the start of August. In this video I give an update on that ETF and explain why that trade is also working.

