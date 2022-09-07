Home Rockingham County, NC News Notice of Meeting of the Planning Board Regular Meeting 9/12/2022 In Rockingham...

Notice of Meeting of the Planning Board Regular Meeting 9/12/2022 In Rockingham County, North Carolina

By
wsw staff
-
Tablet PC shows latest news on screen, which lying on work place.

The Planning Board will meet for their regular meeting. The previously noticed Board of Adjustment hearing has been POSTPONED at the direction of the County Attorney.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

LOCATION:              Rockingham County Governmental Center, Wentworth
                                    371 NC Highway 65, Reidsville NC 27320
                                    Commissioners Chambers

Mon 9/12/2022 at 6:30 pm

Matters before the Board of Adjustment – POSTPONED

Appeal 2022-18 Hyatt: This hearing has been postponed to the October 10, 2022 Board of Adjustment meeting at the direction of the County Attorney.

Zoning Amendment

Rezoning Request 2022-19 Doss: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Agricultural (RA) and Light Industrial (LI) to Residential Agricultural (RA). Tax PIN: 7939-11-77-0075, located on GSI Drive and abutting Taylor Road, Stoneville – Mayo Township.

Rezoning Request 2022-20 Carter: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Neighborhood Commercial Conditional District (NC-CD). Tax PIN: 7974-01-47-7353, located at the corner of Sandy Cross Rd & Giles Rd – Simpsonville Township.

The Planning Board will make a recommendation regarding these requests. The County Commissioners will make a final determination on these requests at a later date.

All persons seeking more information or wishing to present arguments for or against these requests should appear before the Board. Anyone with questions, feel free to contact:

Rockingham County Community Development
336-342-8130 (2), or planners@co.rockingham.nc.us

Agenda and Information for this meeting may be found  HERE.

SOURCE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR