Notice of Meeting of the Planning Board Regular Meeting 9/12/2022 In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Planning Board will meet for their regular meeting. The previously noticed Board of Adjustment hearing has been POSTPONED at the direction of the County Attorney.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

LOCATION: Rockingham County Governmental Center, Wentworth

371 NC Highway 65, Reidsville NC 27320

Commissioners Chambers



Mon 9/12/2022 at 6:30 pm



Matters before the Board of Adjustment – POSTPONED



Appeal 2022-18 Hyatt: This hearing has been postponed to the October 10, 2022 Board of Adjustment meeting at the direction of the County Attorney.



Zoning Amendment



Rezoning Request 2022-19 Doss: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Agricultural (RA) and Light Industrial (LI) to Residential Agricultural (RA). Tax PIN: 7939-11-77-0075, located on GSI Drive and abutting Taylor Road, Stoneville – Mayo Township.



Rezoning Request 2022-20 Carter: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Agricultural (RA) to Neighborhood Commercial Conditional District (NC-CD). Tax PIN: 7974-01-47-7353, located at the corner of Sandy Cross Rd & Giles Rd – Simpsonville Township.



The Planning Board will make a recommendation regarding these requests. The County Commissioners will make a final determination on these requests at a later date.



All persons seeking more information or wishing to present arguments for or against these requests should appear before the Board. Anyone with questions, feel free to contact:



Rockingham County Community Development

336-342-8130 (2), or planners@co.rockingham.nc.us

Agenda and Information for this meeting may be found HERE.

