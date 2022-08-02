Why Is Nancy Pelosi Flying To Taiwan? (US And China Tensions Boil To What Purpose) – Mike Swanson

US and China tensions are boiling today as Nancy Pelosi has stated that she is flying to Taiwan. This potential trip has been in the news in the United States for the past few days and is now the big story of this morning, as Chinese warplanes have been buzzing the Taiwan straight. Yesterday, though, oddly the Biden administration put some distance from her trip, claiming that they were not directing her to go. So, what is going on and what is the purpose of this trip?

I would contend that it has to do with a need for the US political system to have global tensions in order to operate. Last year, several Biden administration officials made statements that they wanted increased tensions with China, but not a real cold war.

