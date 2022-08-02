Shares of Ammpower (OTCMKTS: AMMPF) Are Now In Play (New Stock Pick) – Mike Swanson

We are now having a short-term rally in the stock market. We got a pause yesterday, and one can question how long this rally will last, but it looks like the market can run for at least a few more weeks now, or at least stay elevated. That means it’s time for trades and stock picks. Last week David Skarica recommended shares of AmmPower, which trades as AMMP on the Canadian Stock Exchange and as AMMPF on the US OTC. He put the stock on his watchlist on Tuesday on his website and I republished his article the next day on WallStreetWindow. His timing was perfect, as the stock soon took off, as you can see from this chart.

Anyone who bought after Dave’s article is now sitting pretty, but there is reason to think the stock could go up more. It’s an ammonia and fertilizer play with a green edge. AmmPower has designed an Independent Ammonia Making Machine™ (IAMM™) that generates high-purity anhydrous ammonia fertilizer on-site. With the war in Ukraine and shortages of fertilizers it was only a matter of time before the stock got notice. The decline in the overall US stock market hurt the OTC market and caused a lack of buying across the microcap world, which depressed the stock. Now that the averages are rallying some stocks are starting to come alive.

Just as important, on July 25, AmmPower released a pres release to “announce that additional operation of the IAMM™ (Independent Ammonia Making Machine™) demonstration unit (the “Demo Unit”) is exceeding expectations” and expecting the first assembly production unit to begin this October.”

Here is what their demo unit looks like and the manufacturing facility.

The stock has a market cap of roughly $28 million USD. That is a tiny valuation, which means that this is obviously a ground floor situation, which makes it high reward and high speculation. The company and its stock shares are fully compliant as an OTC pink current listing, with all SEC filings up to date. The commodity bull market is not over and notice that energy is getting a bounce now off of its recent lows. This is going to be an interesting stock to follow now. The company has two divisions – one devoted to exploration of mineral properties with a lithium focus. This division recently acquired an interest in the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. It’s Ammonia & Alternative Energy division is developing the ammonia production machines.

Go AMMPF!

You find a complete corporate PDF presentation for AmmPower here.

-Mike

Disclosure: David Skarica has a marketing agreement with AMMP.ca and his family owns the stock. Because Ammpower is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million USD Mike Swanson has, the President of Timingwallstret, Inc. put himself in a trading blackout on it and will not buy or sell a share of its stock for at least 30-days from the date of this post (08/02/2022). Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to conduct an investor awareness advertising and marketing campaign for Ammpower for a period of 10 days. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $4,000 USD to disseminate this and other similar articles and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here.