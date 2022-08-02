How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson

There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.

According to the health department news release:

“Pet owners in the neighborhoods in the area of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue are encouraged to keep their cats and other animals indoors until the trapping is completed in approximately three weeks. If you believe that your missing pet may have been captured in a trap at the site, please contact the Danville Area Humane Society at 434-799-5306.“

“Rabies is a viral disease of mammals that is 100% fatal if contracted. Any incident in which a person has been bitten or scratched by an animal, or exposed to the animal’s saliva should be reported to the local health department right away, in order to determine any risk of rabies exposure and recommendations for public health and medical follow up. Any incident in which a pet or other domestic animal is attacked or bitten by a wild animal should also be reported. If you think you may have been exposed to the fox or any other animal near Mount Cross Road or Tyler Avenue in Danville, contact the Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department at (434) 766-9828.“

