White House Press Secretary Declines to Say How Much Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program Will Cost

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is pressed repeatedly by New York Times Reporter Michael Shear on the cost of the administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program, saying they will have to wait to see how many of the 43 million eligible for it apply. She also says the plan was done in a fiscally responsible way and that costs will be defrayed with current deficit reduction and the resumption of payments after December 31, which she says will bring in $50 billion annually to the Treasury.

Clip from CC/Fair Use C-Span. Full video available here.

