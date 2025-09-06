Regency Silver (RSMX.V)  – Stock Pick of the Month September 2025

Our pick for this month is one that checks all of the criteria I like. Before I begin, let me talk about the company. Let me show you what I call my 5 P’s of Junior Investing. I originally read this from Doug Casey (added a bit to it myself).

The 5 P’s

People – This is the most important aspect of a junior company. The people who run the deals , they put the properties in them, they raise the money, they deal with the regulations , raise the money etc. You want a management team with a history of success and building and selling companies. Properties – What makes a company is quality properties if they don’t have something economic it won’t work. You like to see something in an area with a history of production. Politics – You want to be in mining friendly countries and jurisdictions. If a country is unstable you could see problems at the mine, nationalisation etc…Many countries have a good solid history of mining laws and production Promotion – Well you do not want a company to be only promotion you need a company to be able to get investor interest. As they say, if a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, did it fall? Well if a company has great results and no one knows about it no one will buy! Phinancing (with a ph) – To drill and build a project you have to have the ability to raise money and the like!

Dios Padre Project

Regency Silver fits the Bill on all accounts. Firstly, it has an excellent main project is the Dios Padre project which is located in Sonora, the largest mining province in Mexico. It is surrounded by numerous mines run by large cap and mid tier companies making it a prime take over target. The silver resource is on top of a large system.

Excellent access to infrastructure including a major highway, small plane access, power and skilled labour. Management has been working in the area for the last 18 years.

The Dios Padre project contains two main targets. The first is the area around the historic Dios Padre silver mine.

Dios Padre’s old silver mine workings contain a NI 43-101 inferred resource of 11.375 million AgEq ounces (94% Ag) at an average grade of 255.64 g/t AgEq. at a cutoff grade of 120 g/t AgEq. The interesting things about Dios Padre is that it hosts an even bigger gold/silver zone that is going to be drilled again. Some results to date have included:

Hole FMR 12-06 with 1.9 meters of 3220 g/t silver inside an intercept of 32.5 meters of 408 g/t silver

Hole FMR 17-06 with 5.2 meters of 1145 g/t silver

Hole RDP 18-12 with 12.4 meters of 558 g/t silver

Hole FMR 15-06 with 28.8 meters of 467.8 g/t silver

11.4 millions of silver is not a huge resource; it’s roughly just over 140,000 ounces of gold equivalent .I believe that investors can become too obsessed with a resource. If a resource was that great in many cases then why hasn’t a major swept in and taken it over or even a mid tier. Because most of the grades are too low and are not economic. Many companies that get taken over don’t have huge resources because companies see the value and geology in the project and sweep in and buy the company out. Regency is surrounded by other producers in the area it could be a prime candidate for take over. They just closed a $4 million financing to launch a drill program before the end of this month. When a company drills like this it often creates positive news flow for itself and its stock.

It only has a $14 million market cap, with essentially $11 million worth of ounces in the ground.

Silver is clearing $40 now and gold is just going up, after having broken through to new highs just last week. Interest rate cuts are coming and more higher metals prices makes everything this company is doing worth more.

Political Situation

When it comes to politics Mexico has been mining friendly for decades. Recently, they had a far left President who was anti mining. But he could not run again and the new prime minister despite some recent rhetoric hired a very mining friendly mining minister. We must remember the new President was the mayor of Mexico City and has all sorts of business contacts and she will not want to upset them.

Management

Management is lead by Bruce Bragagnolo the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & CEO

Mr. Bragagnolo was a director of Continuum Resources Ltd. when it acquired the San Jose Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Continuum Resources Ltd. merged with Fortuna Silver in 2004 and the San Jose Mine is now its flagship asset with 2022 production of 5.76 million ounces of silver and 34,000 ounces of gold. (Source: Fortuna Silver website).

Director Michael Thomson was a founding director of the company that eventually became Palmarejo Silver and Gold and was also a director of GR Silver Mining Ltd., a Mexico focused silver company.

Therefore Bruce has a history of production and selling companies to mid tiers.

Head Geologist is Michael Tucker

Mr. Tucker is the CEO of Perseverance Nickel Corp. a private nickel explorer.

Former Exploration Manager for Balmoral Resources Ltd.

Company Qualified Person under the guidelines of NI 43-101.

Promotion and Phinancing

The company has a strong marketing team and has gotten the word out in the past so they will be able to tell the story if there are more strong results.

Finally when it comes to financing the company should be well financed, Bruce brought the company out in 2022 in one of the worst junior markets I have ever seen. They are in the final phases of completing a 10 cent financing of $4 million (which I participated in) which will be used for the next drilling program!

Technically, I like the stock too.

It broke out of a bottom based when it went through $15 cents last month and is now trading around 20 cents for an entry point.

A little pause here could setup for a big run into the end of the year, especially after the the recent 2-1 rollback.

Go RSMX!

-David Skarica

Disclosure: Wallstreetwindow.com, is owned by Timingwallstreet, Inc., which is being compensated by a third party (Leadgopher LLC DBA Pinnacle Ad Network) to publish this article. This third party paid Timingwallstreet Inc., $4,500 to produce and disseminate this and other similar articles about Regency Silver and send traffic to them through paid advertising campaigns for 30-days from the date of 09/08/2025. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically: This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. For more on trading risks read our policy statement by clicking here. Mike Swanson is the President of Timingwallstreet, Inc. Because Regency Silver is a small cap stock with a market cap of less than $100 million he has put himself in a trading blackout on the stock and will not buy or sell a share of it for at least 30-days from the date of this publication date (10/08/2025). David Skarica also owns the stock. He will not sell the stock within 30 days of this writeup.