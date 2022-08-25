Stock Market Expectations And Reality With Ike Iossif (Navigating A Time Of Uncertainty In The Markets) – Mike Swanson

I had a good conversation with Ike Iossif of marketviews.tv about the stock market in what has become a very uncertain environment for what is to come. Stock market bulls are claiming that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next year. But will they? Remember a year ago they were claiming that inflation would vanish. Ike went back into historical data to show the four closest price correlations to the action this year in the markets and in the past. The result may surprise you. We also talked about what choices one has in a market environment in which uncertainty at the moment defines it.

-Mike