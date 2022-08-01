Is This Stock Market Rally Going To Last? (The Three Things To Watch Now) – Mike Swanson

Is This Stock Market Rally Going To Last? (The Three Things To...

Last week we saw one of the best weeks the stock market has had all year, and on the technical analysis charts it was the best thirty day period for the stock market in over a year and a half. Excitement is returning to the market, whether that is in the form of new buys people are making, reloading their Robinhood apps, or just the bullish predictions of stock market gurus. But is this stock market rally going to last?

I talk about the three things to watch for now in the markets to stay on top of the situation.

If you are not yet a subscriber you need to get on my free stock trading email update list.

To do that click here.

-Mike