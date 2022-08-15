Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.

Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive.

At least one lane in the eastbound direction will be maintained at all times during construction in accordance with typical traffic control procedures. The paving project is expected to be complete by the end of the day on Thursday, weather permitting.

Adams Construction is the contractor.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

