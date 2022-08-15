Pentagon Estimates Russian Casualties Between 70-80K in Ukraine War (August 8, 2022 Briefing)

The Pentagon says it estimates that between 70,000 and 80,000 Russians have been killed in action or wounded since the war in Ukraine began on February 24. Current estimates suggest that between 100 to 200 Ukrainian casualties per day. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl says the Ukrainians will to fight gives them an advantage over the Russians, who he says have made little progress in the eastern part of the country. This briefing was held on August 8. 2022.