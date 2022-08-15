This Stock Market Rally Is Being Led By Meme Stock Plays (Technical Analysis Of Stock Market Bounce) – Mike Swanson

Small traders are back in the market. According to the WSJ, they have been buying $1.35 billion worth of stocks a day so far in August despite being down on average 21% in their accounts this year. This rally has brought them back into the game and the stocks they have been buying are the meme stock plays that were red hot in the past. Such stocks include AMC, RIVN, CVNA, and BBBY. What are the implications of this for the current stock market rally and how long can it last?

