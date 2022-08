Do you have a four year old child?

Children who turn four by August 31, 2022 may be eligible for the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program.

The NC Pre-K program provides high-quality, early childhood experiences to four-year-old children.

The Rockingham County Partnership for Children is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

Contact: Adina Tompkins for more information 336-342-9676 or adinat@rockinghamkids.org or apply online.

Click here: Application

