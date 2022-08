The Two Fold Formula is the single best stock trading pattern I have ever used. This technical analysis pattern can actually be used with exchange traded funds, futures, and even crypto coins. Since this is a price pattern it can basically be used for everything that trades in the financial markets.

In 2018 I wrote a PDF ebook about this video. Since it is now four years old and the stocks in it are now out of date I show in the video how you can now get this ebook for free.

-Mike