How Would You Like To Live Inside Of A Mushroom House? (Real...

How would you like to live inside of a mushroom house? This real estate home is for sale now in Charlevoix, Michigan. This house is real and so is the listing. Check out this video as we take a look at the inside and then check out google maps to see what is in the area. What an awesome property!

Every single day I send out a morning news digest with the top stories of the day.

To subscribe for free click here.

-Mike