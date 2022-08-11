Here Is What Really Makes The Bitcoin Price Trade Up And Down (Stock Market Crypto Relationship) – Mike Swanson

Here Is What Really Makes The Bitcoin Price Trade Up And Down...

Bitcoin and other crypto currencies are very volatile and can make big price swings day by day and even minute by minute. This makes a lot of people use them as trading instruments in the financial markets, but what makes them go up and down?

In this video I show the mathematical trading relationship that Bitcoin has with the US dollar and the stock market averages, and even funds such as the ARKK ETF. Bitcoin does not move around all by itself, but is part of a global financial system. Understanding how it acts inside of that enables one to easily see what its true role and purpose is.

