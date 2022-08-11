Pets Put In Fear As Inflation Impact Causes Many Owners Across America To Take Them To The Pound – Mike Swanson

Here is a disturbing trend happening with the economy in the United States. Inflation and the rising cost of living is causing tens of thousands of pet owners to give their pets up by taking them to the pound, or even simply abandoning them, in hopes that someone will rescue them and take care of them. According to one humane society director, this is the “worst they have ever seen.” This is a sign of a recession in a stagflation nation.

