Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In San Francisco (Golden...

Here is the most expensive home currently for sale in San Francisco, California. It’s current asking price is for $39,000,000. It last sold in 2005 for $13,000,000. Take a look at this real estate listing video and see if you think it is worth the money. It’s fun to look at listing like this and the view of the Golden Gate Bridge is indeed incredible.

You can find the listing on Realtor.com.

To subscribe to my free news digest just go click here.

-Mike