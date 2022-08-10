Caesars Entertainment Earnings Report Reveals That Las Vegas Strip Gambling Is Booming(Is The CZR Stock A Buy?) – Mike Swanson

The August, 2022 Ceasars Entertainment (NYSE: CZR) earnings report and analyst call revealed that the Las Vegas Strip is booming. People are flocking to the city like they have not done in the past few years, however the report also revealed that the regional casino market is a bit soft. So what is going on in the gambling industry and what does it mean for people who want to buy casino stocks in the stock market? I talk about this topic in this video.

To get my free email news digest about financial and global news click here.

-Mike