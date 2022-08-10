China’s Hidden Role In The Vietnam War Revealed (New Vietnam War History) – Mike Swanson

There is pretty much zero talk in the United States about the role that China played in the Vietnam War when American combat troops were in South Vietnam and aircraft were bombing North Vietnam, but in 1965 China sent battalions of soldiers into the north. In this video I talk about the new book The Dragon In The Jungle that details this once hidden history and what they were doing.

