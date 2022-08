Take A Look At This Hideaway Home For A Writer Or Superhero...

Check out this unusual real estate property listed for sale in Saint Peters, MO. It is hidden in the woods, set off from the road, but with a nice yard and an even nicer home. It’s an unusual design making it the perfect fit for for a writer or a superhero team. We take a look at the inside in this video.

To subscribe to my free news digest just go click here.

-Mike