Ukrainian troops dig in to stop Russian advance on the Donbas – Source – Global News

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers could hear the booms of artillery fire nearby on Friday as they began to hunker down and prepare to defend a new frontline in the fight for the Donbas region, with several taking up positions near the city of Siversk. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made capturing the industrialized region a main war aim after aborting an assault on Kyiv that began in Feb. 24, when the invasion of Ukraine began. While some of the soldiers have been utilizing foreign-made weapons, there is concern the current commitments of long-range weapons and ammunition may not be enough, but are hopeful they will be able to push Russian forces back.