Shireen Al-Adeimi: The Ceasefire in Yemen is Not Enough – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton is joined by Shireen Al-Adeimi to discuss the war in Yemen. They talk about the War Powers Resolution in Congress and the Ramadan ceasefire, which is holding for now. Al-Adeimi points out that the Saudis dropping their support for former President Hadi was not actually a step towards peace. Instead, they turned to a “council” made up of rival warlords who appear destined to use violence in their disputes rather than diplomacy. “But, she points out, the Saudis cannot exert any real control over Yemen without full military support from the United States. That defines a clear path for bringing this bloody period of foreign intervention in Yemen to an end,” writes Horton.