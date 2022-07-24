Real Estate Reassessment Field Work Begins Monday In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

Pittsylvania County has retained Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., (“Pearson’s”) to perform its 2024 General Reassessment of real estate, which will become effective on January 1, 2024. The Code of Virginia mandates that each locality periodically perform a general reassessment of real estate to determine each property’s fair market value and to equalize each property’s value in relation to similar properties.

July 22, 2022

Pearson’s reassessment team plans to begin visiting properties Monday, July 25, 2022. The reassessment team will be driving clearly marked vehicles with appropriate signage as well as carrying photo identification. Appraisers will be evaluating County properties and residences, as well as taking exterior pictures and measurements to determine each property’s fair market value. Pearson’s ultimate goal is to conduct a complete and accurate assessment of all real estate in Pittsylvania County.

Please note Pearson’s reassessment staff will not be entering any residences.

Field assessments are expected to be completed in August 2023, and the notices of the proposed changes in the assessed values will be mailed to property owners around October. These notices will also provide details of how a property owner can appeal the proposed assessed values.

If a property owner has any additional information that they would like the appraisers to know, please call Pearson’s at 804-560-9200 or Pittsylvania County at 434-432-3581.

For more information go to the full Pittsylvania County release on this announcement here.