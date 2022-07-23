Fire Marshals Honor Life-Saving Heroes In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Fire Marshal’s Offices recognizes two volunteers with award after successful life-saving incidents within the County.

Wentworth, NC (July 22, 2022) – Rockingham County Emergency Service Personnel face life threating challenges every day. They are responsible for saving the lives of both residents and visitors within the County. The Fire Marshal’s Office is following Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates’ program and honoring members of Fire Departments and Rescues Squads whose actions and interventions directly result in saving a life.



Deputy Fire Marshal Melissa Joyce in partnership with Assistant Fire Marshal Jeremy Shelton recognizes Joel Fullerton and Gerald Strader for their actions that resulted in two separate life-saving incidents.



Joel Fullerton is Captain of Eden Rescue where he has volunteered for 7 years and works part-time for Rockingham County EMS. He is also working full-time for Alamance County EMS.



Gerald Strader is one of the original founding members of Oregon Hill Fire Department where he has held numerous ranks including Assistant Chief. He is a retired Reidsville Firefighter, works part-time for Oregon Hill, and is still a volunteer with them.



“Two people are alive today because these men,” Melissa Joyce said, “The Fire Marshal’s Office wanted to recognize these heroes for what they are: Heroes.”



Achievements and the sacrifices members of public safety make are often overlooked. That’s why the Fire Marshal’s Office developed specialized challenge coins, different from the Emergency Medical and 9-1-1 coins, to give alongside a certificate to Fire and Rescue recipients of the Life-Saving Award.



To receive this award, a Chief Officer can submit a form to the Fire Marshal’s Office following a responder’s actions that directly result in saving a life. The Fire Marshals will then review the incident and determine the event meets the guidelines for this award.

