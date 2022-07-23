Guilford County Releases Update on Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Implementation

Annual update captures continuing work by county to reduce the impacts of disasters on community

Guilford County today released the annual progress report on the implementation of the Guilford County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (GCHMP). The most recent GCHMP was developed in 2020 by Guilford County Emergency Management in an effort to create a more resilient community and to reduce the impacts of natural or man-made disasters. A Hazard Mitigation Planning Team, including numerous County departments, local jurisdictions, and interested stakeholders, assisted in compiling the plan and updates on implementation. A progress report on GCHMP implementation is compiled annually to track progress and ensure the County continues to meet applicable FEMA and state requirements for Hazard Mitigation Plans.

The GCHMP identifies potential local hazards and the actions necessary to reduce property damage and personal injury in the cases of natural or man-made disasters such as floods, tornadoes, and ice storms. The plan is a requirement for eligibility to receive state and federal funds for mitigation projects and post-disaster clean up and relief. This plan requirement places importance on the evaluation of potential risks and the implementation of measures to prevent or minimize impacts from potentially disastrous events.

“While we may never fully eliminate the threat from hazardous events, there is much we can do to lessen their potential impact to our community,” said Erris Dunston, Assistant County Manager for a Strong Community. “Guilford County continues to execute the techniques and strategies identified in our Hazard Mitigation Plan to build our resilience and improve our ability to recover from disasters when they do strike.”

The Guilford County portion of the Annual Update can be found on the Guilford County Floodplain Management webpage, under the ‘Hazard Mitigation and Disaster Response’ tab or by following this link. The full Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan is available on the Guilford County Emergency Management website and by following this link.

One of the most important steps a resident can take to protect themselves, their families, and their property in the event of a disaster is to be prepared and to register for the Ready Guilford emergency notification service by visiting ReadyGuilford.org.

